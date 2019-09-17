Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Resources
More Obituaries for Charmaine Klaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charmaine G. Klaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charmaine G. Klaus Obituary
Charmaine G. Klaus of Waterford, Michigan, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 82 years of age.
She was the loving wife of William "Bill" Klaus for 63 years; dear mother of Adrienne (Philip) Keranen, the late William (the late Janice) Klaus, Karl Klaus and Kathy Klaus; grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 13; and sister of the late Marilyn (the late Don) Diehl.
Charmaine was a respiratory therapist for over 20 years, a job she loved, and retired from McLaren-Flint in 1999. She was a skilled markswoman in muzzle loading, pistol and rifle. She was active in the Civil War re-enactments in Richmond, Virginia, which included sewing her ball gowns and Bill's uniforms.
An exceptional woman, Charmaine was a member of the Oakland Co. Sportsman Club, a spokeswoman and member of the NRA providing congressional testimony in the 1980's in support of conceal and carry, especially for women, and would organize a gun shooting club. Her loving smile, sharp shooting wit, and spunk will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., EST, at Coats Funeral Home-Clarkston at 8909 Dixie Highway in Clarkston, Michigan. Burial follows at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-8 p.m., EST.
To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charmaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
Download Now