|
|
Charmaine G. Klaus of Waterford, Michigan, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 82 years of age.
She was the loving wife of William "Bill" Klaus for 63 years; dear mother of Adrienne (Philip) Keranen, the late William (the late Janice) Klaus, Karl Klaus and Kathy Klaus; grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 13; and sister of the late Marilyn (the late Don) Diehl.
Charmaine was a respiratory therapist for over 20 years, a job she loved, and retired from McLaren-Flint in 1999. She was a skilled markswoman in muzzle loading, pistol and rifle. She was active in the Civil War re-enactments in Richmond, Virginia, which included sewing her ball gowns and Bill's uniforms.
An exceptional woman, Charmaine was a member of the Oakland Co. Sportsman Club, a spokeswoman and member of the NRA providing congressional testimony in the 1980's in support of conceal and carry, especially for women, and would organize a gun shooting club. Her loving smile, sharp shooting wit, and spunk will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., EST, at Coats Funeral Home-Clarkston at 8909 Dixie Highway in Clarkston, Michigan. Burial follows at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-8 p.m., EST.
To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 17, 2019