Daniel Lee Ketchem, age 64, passed away suddenly on May 10, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on December 18, 1955 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania to Robert Ketchem and Ellen Ketchem (Gerringer). Daniel had been a resident of Highlands County since 2018, having come from Rensselaer, Indiana. He worked as a manager in Telecommunications and enjoyed hunting, golf, fishing and loved his family. He was a good man and would have wanted you to cherish your loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Roup) of Sebring, FL; mother - Ellen Ketchem of Danville, Pennsylvania; step daughter – Sarah Aeppli, and the best granddaughters ever Amanda and Gabrielle Derr all of Indianapolis, Indiana; brothers – Terry Ketchem of Danville, Pennsylvania and Robert Ketchem of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; sister – Tracey Brown of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; and a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father and brother Michael. Daniel's wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.

