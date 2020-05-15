Daniel Lee Ketchum
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Lee Ketchem, age 64, passed away suddenly on May 10, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on December 18, 1955 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania to Robert Ketchem and Ellen Ketchem (Gerringer). Daniel had been a resident of Highlands County since 2018, having come from Rensselaer, Indiana. He worked as a manager in Telecommunications and enjoyed hunting, golf, fishing and loved his family. He was a good man and would have wanted you to cherish your loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Roup) of Sebring, FL; mother - Ellen Ketchem of Danville, Pennsylvania; step daughter – Sarah Aeppli, and the best granddaughters ever Amanda and Gabrielle Derr all of Indianapolis, Indiana; brothers – Terry Ketchem of Danville, Pennsylvania and Robert Ketchem of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; sister – Tracey Brown of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; and a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father and brother Michael. Daniel's wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rensselaer Republican on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved