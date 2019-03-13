Darlene K. Sutton, age 75, of Rensselaer passed away at her home Monday, March 11, 2019. Darlene was born in Rensselaer, Indiana on April 9, 1943, the daughter of Paul and Velma (Hershberger) Richards.
Darlene resided in Rensselaer, graduating with the class of 1961 from Rensselaer High School. She lived a short time in both Hobart and Merrillville, Indiana.
She was a homemaker and had worked in sales at the Hallmark Home Store in Rensselaer.
On August 31, 1962, in Rensselaer, Darlene married David Sutton. Darlene and Dave spent 56 wonderful years together.
Surviving with loving husband David are their children, Greg (Lori) Sutton of Rensselaer, Denise Gregorash of Rensselaer, Pam (Albert) Christopher of Remington, Indiana and James (Chelsea) Miller of Remington, Indiana. Also surviving are their nine grandchildren: Renee (Jon), Caleb, Kaitlyn (Brett), Stephen, Cheryl, Becca, Sarah, Isaac and Seth and three great-grandchildren: Bryson, Raelynn and Jacen.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Velma Richards, a brother, Larry Richards, a son-in-law, William "Bill" Gregorash and grandson Ethan Miller.
A member of the First Christian Church in Rensselaer, Darlene enjoyed volunteering at the church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening.
Her greatest joy came from being with her family and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services for Darlene will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer, with Rev. Elizabeth Hartmann officiating. Burial will follow at Welsh Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Darlene may be made to the family.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Mar. 13, 2019