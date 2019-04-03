David Wayne Moore, 57, of Longmont, Colorado passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital.
He was born January 29, 1962 in Walnut Creek, California to Harold "Cutter" Moore and Joan (Hancock) Moore.
David was a mechanic at Celestial Seasoning Tea Company in Boulder, Colorado for nearly 30 years.
David is survived by his wife Dianna Moore, twin daughters Jamie and Jennifer Moore of Loveland, Colorado, brother James Timothy Moore of Vacaville, California and his mother, Joan Brooks of Rensselaer, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold "Cutter" Moore.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 28, 2019 with Deacon Mike officiating at Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home in Longmont, Colorado.
CARROLL - LEWELLEN FUNERAL HOME INC
503 TERRY ST
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-4477
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Apr. 3, 2019