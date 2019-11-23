|
Dixie Darlene Schrum, age 66, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Franciscan Health East, Lafayette, Indiana. Dixie was born in Rushville, Indiana on March 16, 1953, the daughter of Lloyd K. and Lillian (nee Whipple) Elmore.
Dixie graduated from Rensselaer Central High School with the Class of 1971.
On June 5, 1971, Dixie married her high school sweetheart Thomas "Tom" Schrum at the McCoysburg United Methodist Church, McCoysburg, Indiana.
She retired from Farm Credit Services where she worked in loan processing at the Rensselaer office. Previously Dixie worked at the Jasper County License Branch and the former Northway Products.
She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Rensselaer where she enjoyed taking part in many bible study programs.
Dixie was a current co-leader of the Jasper County Mini 4-H Club. She loved working with the young children and will be missed dearly by the club.
Dixie will be remembered for her talent of painting pumpkins, her ability to grow beautiful flowers and her enjoyment of gardening. She enjoyed playing Bingo and had fun attending various area bingo game events.
Dixie is survived by her loving family, husband, Tom Schrum; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lorrie Schrum; granddaughter Mikaela Schrum; her sister, Marcia McKeen; and two brothers, Frank (wife Sophia) Elmore and Kenneth (Monica) Elmore. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may visit with the family at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer with Pastor John Hostetter officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rensselaer, Indiana.
