Donald F. Ptacek, 84 of Bayles Lake, Loda passed away at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Gibson Community Hospital Annex.
There will be no services. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donald was born June 15, 1935 in DeMotte, Indiana the son of Frank Joseph and Theodora Faye Glass Ptacek. He married Marilyn Rose Kaster December 5, 1953 on a farm in DeMotte IN. She preceded him in death January 17, 2017.
He is survived by a daughter Viva Jo (Robert) Siddall of Bayles Lake, Loda; a son, Donald Frank (Regina) Ptacek, Jr. of Loda; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandson Corbin Siddall, brother, Arthur "Butch" Ptacek.
Donald graduated from DeMotte High School in 1953. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Purdue University and a Master's degree from University of Wisconsin. He and his wife owned and operated the Mississippi East Restaurant in East Dubuque, Illinois. Donald had retired from John Deere as an engineer. In 1998, they moved from East Dubuque to Lake Iroquois.
He was a member of the Loda United Methodist Church. Donald was a mason with the Mosaic Lodge #125, Dubuque. He enjoyed playing Marjan and golf.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Dec. 28, 2019