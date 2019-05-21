Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 (219)-866-5123 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. Pullins JR, age 73, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Franciscan Health of Rensselaer. Donald was born July 13, 1945, in Long Beach, CA., the son of Donald R. and Wanda June (Lovelady) SR.

Donald was raised in the Barkley Township in Jasper County and attended Newland Township Schools and was a graduate of the Wheatfield High School, class of 1963. On June 13, 1964 he married the love of his life, Beverly Hale, and she survives.

Donald was a lifelong farmer and also worked for many years as a laborer for the Local 41 and for Indiana Farm Systems. Donald was a loving husband and father. He loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. His favorite hobbies were fishing and hunting. Donald was a member of the Wheatfield Pentecostal Church of God.

Donald is survived by his loving family, wife, Beverly Pullins, and his children, Rodney Pullins, Jodi (Steve) Molenaar, Jason (Christina) Pullins and Jennifer (Ed) Minter; grandchildren, Craig (Andrea) Pullins, Christopher, Carrie, Noah, Abby, JR, Meahgan and Payge Pullins, Zachary (Danielle) Molenaar, Kennedy, Brent and Jenna Minter, Justin Fontaine and Katie and Sierra (Jake) Topolski; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Misch, and a granddaughter, Natalee Paige Molenaar.

Friends will be received at the Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel, Rensselaer, with Pastor Don Vanderwall officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rensselaer.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Alterna Care at Franciscan Health, Rensselaer .

Online condolences may be made at Donald R. Pullins JR, age 73, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Franciscan Health of Rensselaer. Donald was born July 13, 1945, in Long Beach, CA., the son of Donald R. and Wanda June (Lovelady) SR.Donald was raised in the Barkley Township in Jasper County and attended Newland Township Schools and was a graduate of the Wheatfield High School, class of 1963. On June 13, 1964 he married the love of his life, Beverly Hale, and she survives.Donald was a lifelong farmer and also worked for many years as a laborer for the Local 41 and for Indiana Farm Systems. Donald was a loving husband and father. He loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. His favorite hobbies were fishing and hunting. Donald was a member of the Wheatfield Pentecostal Church of God.Donald is survived by his loving family, wife, Beverly Pullins, and his children, Rodney Pullins, Jodi (Steve) Molenaar, Jason (Christina) Pullins and Jennifer (Ed) Minter; grandchildren, Craig (Andrea) Pullins, Christopher, Carrie, Noah, Abby, JR, Meahgan and Payge Pullins, Zachary (Danielle) Molenaar, Kennedy, Brent and Jenna Minter, Justin Fontaine and Katie and Sierra (Jake) Topolski; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Misch, and a granddaughter, Natalee Paige Molenaar.Friends will be received at the Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel, Rensselaer, with Pastor Don Vanderwall officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rensselaer.The family suggests memorial contributions to Alterna Care at Franciscan Health, Rensselaer .Online condolences may be made at www.jacksonfuneral.com. Published in the Rensselaer Republican on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close