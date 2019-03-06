Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Emma Becker. View Sign

Doris Emma Becker, 90, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Rensselaer Care Center in Rensselaer. She was born on March 16, 1928 in Medaryville, Indiana, to the late George J. and Grace A. Tetzloff Kroft.

On June 7, 1947, Doris married Robert H. Becker. He passed away on November 17, 1978. She was a former Deputy Auditor for the Jasper County Auditor's Office and was a volunteer at the Jasper County Hospital gift shop.

Doris was a member of the St. Luke United Church of Christ in San Pierre, Indiana, and also attended Burr Oak Mennonite Church in Rensselaer with her daughter, Susan. She enjoyed music, dancing and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by daughter, Susan Grace (Kent) Towler, Rensselaer; son Nicholas Carl Becker, Lafayette, Tennessee; grandsons Mark (Elizabeth) Becker, Christopher Ray (Nicole) Bailey and Richard Dale (Stephanie) Bailey; granddaughter Nikki Becker; great-granddaughters Krystyan (Alex Edwards) Follansbee, Barbara (Eric) Ford, Jessica Kelly, Donna Hall, Kaitlyn Bailey, Kirstie (Matt) Pieczko, Melissa (Logan) Wuethrich, Kierstin Bailey and Ava Bailey; great-grandsons John Follansbee, Nicolas Becker, Russell Houten, Trevor Bailey, Cody (Kaitlyn) Bailey and Joshua Bailey; great, great-grandsons Austin Ford, John Daniel Follansbee IV, William Ford, Oliver Follansbee, Damien Edwards and Ethan Michael Swisher; and great, great-granddaughters Carly Ford, Andrayia Styles, Arabella Ford and Leah Wuethrich; sister Arlos L. Epler of Lakeville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Donna Becker, sisters Georgiana "Dolly" Fritz, Louella Hively and Alladean L. Clouser and brothers Ray H. Kroft and Robert F. Kroft.

Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., EDT, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate the lives of Donna Becker and Doris Becker at 2 p.m., EDT, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville.

Burial will take place at Wheatfield Cemetery in Wheatfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Multiple Sclerosis Association.

Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at

Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville. Doris Emma Becker, 90, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Rensselaer Care Center in Rensselaer. She was born on March 16, 1928 in Medaryville, Indiana, to the late George J. and Grace A. Tetzloff Kroft.On June 7, 1947, Doris married Robert H. Becker. He passed away on November 17, 1978. She was a former Deputy Auditor for the Jasper County Auditor's Office and was a volunteer at the Jasper County Hospital gift shop.Doris was a member of the St. Luke United Church of Christ in San Pierre, Indiana, and also attended Burr Oak Mennonite Church in Rensselaer with her daughter, Susan. She enjoyed music, dancing and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.She is survived by daughter, Susan Grace (Kent) Towler, Rensselaer; son Nicholas Carl Becker, Lafayette, Tennessee; grandsons Mark (Elizabeth) Becker, Christopher Ray (Nicole) Bailey and Richard Dale (Stephanie) Bailey; granddaughter Nikki Becker; great-granddaughters Krystyan (Alex Edwards) Follansbee, Barbara (Eric) Ford, Jessica Kelly, Donna Hall, Kaitlyn Bailey, Kirstie (Matt) Pieczko, Melissa (Logan) Wuethrich, Kierstin Bailey and Ava Bailey; great-grandsons John Follansbee, Nicolas Becker, Russell Houten, Trevor Bailey, Cody (Kaitlyn) Bailey and Joshua Bailey; great, great-grandsons Austin Ford, John Daniel Follansbee IV, William Ford, Oliver Follansbee, Damien Edwards and Ethan Michael Swisher; and great, great-granddaughters Carly Ford, Andrayia Styles, Arabella Ford and Leah Wuethrich; sister Arlos L. Epler of Lakeville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Donna Becker, sisters Georgiana "Dolly" Fritz, Louella Hively and Alladean L. Clouser and brothers Ray H. Kroft and Robert F. Kroft.Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., EDT, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville.A memorial service will be held to celebrate the lives of Donna Becker and Doris Becker at 2 p.m., EDT, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville.Burial will take place at Wheatfield Cemetery in Wheatfield.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Multiple Sclerosis Association.Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com. Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville. Funeral Home Frain-Querry-Ulbricht Chapel

230 South Brooks St.

Francesville , IN 47946

219 567-9551 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.