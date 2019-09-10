|
|
Edward R. Cercone, 82, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away on September 5, 2019 at Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Edward was born June 24, 1937 in Chicago to Edward and Catherine Virginia (nee Cesaro) Cercone. He was raised in the Chicago area, graduating from Blue Island Dwight D. Eisenhower High School. Edward was a veteran of the United Stated Navy.
On June 11, 1960, in Chicago, he married Elaine S. Kolodzieski, who survives.
Edward was employed as a maintenance supervisor with School District #228 in Tinley Park, Illinois. He was also a former carpenter.
He was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer. Edward enjoyed being a Ham Radio operator, cooking, woodworking, wine making, tending his floral garden, trees and traveling. He was proud of his Italian heritage and took the opportunity to visit Italy where he worked on genealogy and researched his ancestors.
Surviving with his loving wife Elaine are four children, Victor (Mary) Cercone of Oak Forest, Illinois, Catherine Boyd of Provo, Utah, Michael (Krista) Cercone of Lufkin, Texas and Vincent (Ann) Cercone of Rensselaer, Indiana. Edward is also survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gregory Cercone of Bella Vista, Arkansas and Charles (Sue) Cercone of Morton Grove, Illinois; and two stepbrothers, William Cesaro and John Cesaro.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Catherine Cercone; a daughter, Mary Rita Cercone; a brother, Robert Cercone; and two stepbrothers, Frank Cesaro and Edward Cesaro.
Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Memorial services for Edward will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer with Father Don Davison officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Rensselaer, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the St. Augustine Catholic Church.
Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 10, 2019