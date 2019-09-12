Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Jefferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie P. Jefferson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie P. Jefferson Obituary
Elsie P. Jefferson, 85, of Wheatfield, passed away at her home on September 8, 2019.
On December 31, 1933, in Jasper County, Indiana, Elsie was born to Eli and Bertha (Mikels) Mize. Elsie graduated from Tefft High School and worked as a nurse's aide at Porter Memorial for 26 years. She married Walter Jefferson (who preceded her on February 10, 2018).
Elsie is survived by her children: Vickie (Steven) Burnes, Deborah (James) Soboleski, Walter Steven (Stephanie) Jefferson and Cindi (Chris) Nagel; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren; and brother John (Patricia) Mize.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walter; granddaughter Ashley Dawn Jefferson; sisters Lois Ricker, Marian Neier and Mable Johnstone-Waugh; and brother Eli Jr.
Per Elsie's wishes cremation will take place.
Interment at Wheatfield Cemetery at a later date with husband Walter's Ashes.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.