Elsie P. Jefferson, 85, of Wheatfield, passed away at her home on September 8, 2019.
On December 31, 1933, in Jasper County, Indiana, Elsie was born to Eli and Bertha (Mikels) Mize. Elsie graduated from Tefft High School and worked as a nurse's aide at Porter Memorial for 26 years. She married Walter Jefferson (who preceded her on February 10, 2018).
Elsie is survived by her children: Vickie (Steven) Burnes, Deborah (James) Soboleski, Walter Steven (Stephanie) Jefferson and Cindi (Chris) Nagel; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren; and brother John (Patricia) Mize.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walter; granddaughter Ashley Dawn Jefferson; sisters Lois Ricker, Marian Neier and Mable Johnstone-Waugh; and brother Eli Jr.
Per Elsie's wishes cremation will take place.
Interment at Wheatfield Cemetery at a later date with husband Walter's Ashes.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 12, 2019