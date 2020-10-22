Estill Bailey



Estill Bailey, 72, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith, Ark.



He was born Nov. 29, 1947, in Salyersville, Ky., and was the youngest of seven children. He married Brenda Wilkerson in March 1968 and they had four children together.



After their divorce, he married Anita Fry in December 1999. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Oklahoma and remained until his time of death.



He is survived by his wife Anita Bailey; his children Carl Wilkerson, Mona (Earl) Bailey, Denise (Jimmy) Cannon and Katherine Bailey; his sister Betty (Norman) Patton; and his step-children Wendy (Robert) Smith, Danny (Liz) Fry, Donny (Feliscia) Fry.



Proceeding him in death were his parents Cora and Nelvin Bailey; his five brothers Bud, Harold, Jarvie, Ramey and Nathan Bailey; one sister, Alvie; his grandson Zeb Daniels; and ex-wife Brenda Smart.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

