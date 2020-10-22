1/1
Estill Bailey
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Estill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Estill Bailey

Estill Bailey, 72, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith, Ark.

He was born Nov. 29, 1947, in Salyersville, Ky., and was the youngest of seven children. He married Brenda Wilkerson in March 1968 and they had four children together.

After their divorce, he married Anita Fry in December 1999. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Oklahoma and remained until his time of death.

He is survived by his wife Anita Bailey; his children Carl Wilkerson, Mona (Earl) Bailey, Denise (Jimmy) Cannon and Katherine Bailey; his sister Betty (Norman) Patton; and his step-children Wendy (Robert) Smith, Danny (Liz) Fry, Donny (Feliscia) Fry.

Proceeding him in death were his parents Cora and Nelvin Bailey; his five brothers Bud, Harold, Jarvie, Ramey and Nathan Bailey; one sister, Alvie; his grandson Zeb Daniels; and ex-wife Brenda Smart.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rensselaer Republican on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved