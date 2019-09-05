|
Evelyn M. McGraw passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 7:20 p.m. with her children and family by her side.
Evelyn was born on February 4, 1926 to the late Clarence and Melina (Trongeau) Mathew. She grew up on the farm west of Wolcott with her sisters and brothers during the depression years having milk cows and raising her chickens. She helped with the war effort during WWII.
After high school, Evelyn married Raymond McGraw on September 10, 1947. Evelyn loved being a farm wife and raising their two children, Janice (John) Mercer, and Jim (Nancy) McGraw.
Surviving along with her children are siblings, Velma (Walter) Nagel and Alvin (Rita) Mathew; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Alter, Jessica (Tim) Monnig, Angie McGraw, and Bill (Elora) McGraw; and great-grandchildren, Jacob McGraw, Haley and Allison Alter. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond McGraw; and siblings, Vera LaGue, La Vern Mathew, and Vincent Mathew.
Evelyn was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington all of her life, loved baking, and will always be remembered for her great coffee cake and strawberry jam. She loved playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, working on puzzles, and watching her favorite show Jeopardy while eating Oreo cookies and drinking hot tea.
During the past six months, Evelyn had been under hospice care and living at Jim and Nancy's home. She received great care and comfort from Janice, Jim, Nancy, and Vicki Hettinger. The family would also like to thank Alex, Tracie, Carrie, and Samantha of PhysioCare Home Hospice. Evelyn will be greatly missed.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. (EST) until the time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. (EST) Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington, with Fr. Andrew DeKeyser officiating. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservcies.com.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 5, 2019