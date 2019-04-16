Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Gale David Sanders, 65, of Brookston, passed away at 10:17 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 1, 1953 in Rensselaer, Indiana to the late Clayton and Mildred (Miller) Sanders and attended Rensselaer High School.

His marriage was to Crystal R. Byrd on May 5, 1973 in the Monon United Methodist Church; she survives.

Gale was a logger his first 10 working years and truck driver the rest of his life. For several years, he Owned and operated G&C Transport hauling new RV's to dealerships.

He enjoyed cutting firewood, fishing and spending time with his grandkids. He was affectionately known by friends and family as "Pepsi" for his love and loyalty of it.

Surviving with his wife Crystal are two sons, Jason (Cindy) Sanders of Brookston and Matt (Companion: Lela) Sanders of Lafayette; two sisters, Janice Ferguson of Arizona and Cheryl Miller of Lafayette and his brothers, Wayne (Nancy) Sanders of Monon, Billie Sanders of Rensselaer and Thomas (companion: Linda) Sanders of Otterbein. Gale treasured his grandchildren Austin, Kelsy, Kyran, Wyatt and Colton Sanders and Jayla Teel.

Preceding him in death with his parents are two brothers, Jerry and Keith Sanders and a sister, Pamela Sanders.

Friends may call from 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 also at the funeral home; Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate. Private family interment to be held at a later date in Monon Chapel Cemetery.

