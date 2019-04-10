George W. "Bill" Brook, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born March 30, 1931 to George and Mary (Porter) Brook in South Bend, Indiana.
Later he moved to Remington, Indiana, and lived with his grandparents. George was a graduate of Remington High School. He served in the U.S. Navy at sea and foreign service from 1948-1952. After leaving the Navy, he farmed for 12 years until he was appointed Post Master at Remington where he served for 33 years. He liked spending time with family and friends, fishing and working with veterans.
In 1951, he married the love of his life, Carol S. (Hall) Brook, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, George (Suzanne) and Tom; one daughter, Deanna (Bob); seven grandchildren, George (Jennifer), Judd, Jannelle (Mike), Micheal (Denise), Brant (Angela), Danny (Ashley), and Tammy; and 10 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Lance, Payton, Emily, Kyle, Leah, George, Logan, Will, and Troy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Rose Marie Snow; step-father, Ralph Price; son, Michael; daughter, Amy Sloan; and grandson, Sammy.
A family graveside service will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Remington, Indiana, with Military Honors. A celebration of life is to follow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., EST, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the American Legion Post 280 in Remington.
Memorial contributions may be directed to 40 & 8 Nursing Program, Attn: Terry Sharp, 83146 House Creek Road, Bush, Louisiana 70431.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Apr. 10, 2019