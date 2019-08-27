Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Crossroads Presbyterian Church
70 Cross Road
Waterford, CT
Gordon R. Dean


1937 - 2019
Gordon R. Dean Obituary
Gordon R. Dean of Waterford, Connecticut, died on August 10, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was born October 16, 1937 in Crawfordsville, Indiana, the son of the late Russell and Thelma (Black) Dean. The family moved to Rensselaer in 1941 and he was a graduate of Rensselaer High School in the Class of 1955. He received his BS from Purdue University in 1959.
Gordon was a teacher in the Rensselaer High School and a staff member of the Jasper County Library. In 1962, he married his college sweetheart, Molly Loop, in West Lafayette, Indiana. They moved to New London, Connecticut, in 1965 where his career included teaching and library work.
Immediate survivors include his wife, Molly Loop Dean, and his brother, Phillip Dean.
Memorials can be sent to Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 70 Cross Road, Waterford, CT 06385
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Aug. 27, 2019
