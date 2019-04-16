Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Dale Messer. View Sign



He was born in Logan, West Virginia, on March 15, 1949 to Curtis Gene Messer and Pearl (Browning) Messer. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School in Hammond, Indiana. On March 14, 1970, in Crown Point, Indiana, he married Roberta Kyle O'Donnell.

Greg was a fork lift operator for Gateway Warehouse in Calumet City, Illinois for 45 years, retiring in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Messer of Morocco, Indiana; two children, Angela Long of Rensselaer, Indiana, and Anthony (Julie) Messer of Cedar Lake, Indiana; one brother, Jim (Debbie) Messer of Brook, Indiana; one sister, Joyce (Larry) Price of Dingess, West Virginia; and four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer, with Pastor Zachary Fraley officiating. Interment will follow at Osborne Cemetery.

403 N Front St

Rensselaer , IN 47978

