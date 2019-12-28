|
|
Helen E. (Feldhaus) Burns, 93, of Monticello, passed away at 3:57 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
Helen was born on September 16, 1926 in Jasper County on the family farm in Fair Oaks to the late Walter and Helena (Schmal) Feldhaus. On November 24, 1956, at the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer, she married the love of her life and eternal dance partner Edwin J. "Butch" Burns, who preceded her in death on July 18th, 2011.
Helen was a graduate of Rensselaer High School and attended broadcast school at Columbia College in Chicago. Early in her career, she worked as a dental assistant in Rensselaer. Later, she joined the White County Clerk's Office and retired from there after 13 years of service.
Helen enjoyed acting and participated in several plays at St. Joseph's College, at the time an all-male college, where she played the leading female roles in a number of plays. She was an avid Scrabble player and enjoyed daily crossword puzzles.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, where she belonged to the St. Anne's Circle and sang in the choir. She was an alumni of Sigma Phi Gamma, Rensselaer.
Surviving are her children, Tim (Stephanie) Burns of New York City, Mary Horn (Randy Minier) of Monticello, and David Burns of Monticello; granddaughters, Shelby Horn (fiancé, Evan Bossung), and Katie Horn; and great-grandson, Oakley Mellon; and great-granddaughter Lilly Priest.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her siblings Margaret Wachter, Edward "Bud" Feldhaus, Charles "Cub" Feldhaus, and William "Bill" Feldhaus; and son-in-law Clay Horn.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. (EST) until 8 p.m. at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. The Rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. (EST), Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church with Father David Rasner celebrating.
Burial will follow the Mass in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Monticello.
Memorial contributions may be given to the White County Food Pantry or the White County Boys and Girls Club with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Dec. 28, 2019