Henry "Jack" List, 79, of Brookston, passed away at 9:22 a.m., EST, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at IU White Memorial Hospital in Monticello.

Henry was born September 23, 1939 in Monon to the late Edgar Calvin and Lula Estille (Payne) List and was a 1957 graduate of Rensselaer High School.

Henry served in the United States Air Force from 1957 until 1965. While in service the Air Force sent him to Syracuse University where he studied Russian. Henry used those skills as a translator in the military and lastly served as an MWR Coordinator.

His marriage of 61 years was to Carita Lou Hughes on March 22, 1958 in Rensselaer; she survives.

Henry worked in tool and die at ALCOA for 32 years retiring in 1998.

Mr. List was the current Commander of the Brookston American Legion, a longtime member and Trustee of the Brookston United Methodist Church, a member of the International Order of Odd Fellow and the Brookston Lions Club. In 2014 he was voted White County "Man of the Year". Henry cared deeply about serving others and volunteered faithfully on Mondays at the White County Food Pantry.

Henry enjoyed camping, traveling and telling stories. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and helping others.

Surviving with his wife are their children, Paul List (wife: Jo Del) of Brookston and Donna J. Gaeta (husband: Abel) of Lafayette; and his sisters, Lovell Spurgeon of Rensselaer, Patsy Alberts of Greenville, OH, Calla Gonzalez (husband: Diego) of Lafayette and Barbara "Kay" Smith (husband: Larry) of Sarasota, FL.

Preceding him in death with his parents is a son, Eric W. List and four siblings, Stella Ramey, Wanda Murray, Nellie List and Edgar List. 5

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral service will also be at the funeral home at 10 a.m., EST, Saturday, June 8, 2019, with Rev. Mindy Huffman and Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in Bedford Cemetery, Monon.

Memorials may be made in his name to the White County Food Pantry or the Brookston American Legion.

Also surviving are their grandchildren, Maegan Misch (husband: Andy), Keith List, Landon Gaeta, Logan Gaeta, Lexis Gaeta, Lincoln Gaeta and his great-grandchildren, Sophie Brennan, Wyatt Brennan, Izak Misch and Owen Misch.

