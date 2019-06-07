Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James D. Holliday. View Sign Service Information Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 (219)-866-5123 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James D. Holliday, age 84 of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away June 5, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, Indiana.

James was born in McGoffin County, Kentucky, on January 28, 1935, the son of Luther and Dora (nee Bailey) Holliday. He attended school in Royalton, Kentucky, and was a former member of the Indiana National Guard. James was a member of the Baptist faith.

On July 1, 1966, in Rensselaer, Indiana, James married Beverly A. Hilton. Beverly passed away October, 5, 2018.

James retired in 2009 from Furminite Corporation in Merrillville, Indiana, where he was a mechanical machinist technician. He was a former employee of Indiana Telephone & Telegraph (ITT).

James enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of both Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears.

Surviving are his loving family: daughters Glenda (Jerry Weinberg) Nannenga of North Judson, Indiana, and Sherry (Bill) Holbrook of Rensselaer, Indiana, and one son, James (Tammy) Holliday of Brook, Indiana. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Staci (Tim) Barrett, Jaimee (Bob) Haan, Chris Nannenga, Jennifer (Dan) Yeager, Jessica (Robert) Linback and Brandon Holliday, 13 great-grandchildren and four brothers, Bill Holliday of LaPorte, Indiana, Charles (Fay) Holliday of Salyersville, Kentucky, Ronnie (Jules) Holliday of Stanton, Kentucky and Donnie (Sue) Holliday of Salyersville, Kentucky.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Dora, his wife Beverly, one grandson, Justin Holbrook, one sister, Mildred Bailey, and one brother, Jillson Holliday.

Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with Fr. Don Davison officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rensselaer, Indiana. Memorials are suggested to the .

