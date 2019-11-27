|
|
James Kelly Stone, 63, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital.
James was born on October 21, 1956 in Rensselaer, Indiana, to Herman Sr. and Louella (Bradley) Stone. He is survived by his siblings: Charles (Kay) Stone, Herman Jr. (Dianne) Stone, Bruce Stone, Steve (Sandy) Stone, Mike (Amy) Stone and Sylvania (Charles) Hershman. He is also survived by a lot of nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his wife Judy Stone; parents Herman Sr. and Louella Stone; brother Wayne Stone; sister Ronnie Jean Stone; and two nieces, Lisa Stone and Autumn Stone.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14 at the Stone Ponderosa in Rensselaer beginning at 4 p.m., CST. The Ponderosa is located at 805 South Melville.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Nov. 27, 2019