Jessica A. Hanlon
Jessica A. Hanlon

Jessica Ann Louise Hanlon, 49, Wheatfield, beloved daughter and sister, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

She was disabled but she was an online paparazzi consultant.

Jessica loved animals and interacting with her paparazzi clients online.

Jessica never married and did not have any children of her own, but she helped raise her nephew, Zachary M. Hanlon, Wheatfield, from the age of 6.

She is survived by her mother Shirley A. Wolford, Brook; sisters Robin L. Carter, Kentland, Denise E. Myers, Wheatfield, Kimberly A. Glacken, Altoona, Pa.; 16 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jessica was preceded in death by her father David E. Hanlon; and sister Roberta L. Hanlon.

A memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Wheatfield, 58 W. High St., Wheatfield.

Published in Rensselaer Republican on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
or

