|
|
Joan R. Skinner
Joan Ruth Skinner, 85, Rensselaer, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1934, in Crown Point, to Edward and Jessie (Myers) Nicholls. She was a graduate of Hebron High School. On March 18, 1956, in Hebron, she married Marion Eugene "Gene" Skinner; he preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 2014.
Joan began her career working as an operator for the Gary Police Department. She worked as an EMT for Steinke Ambulance Service for many years and as a nurse's aide at Jasper County Hospital for over 40 years, retiring in 2010. Joan took loving care of many people over the years. She will be fondly remembered for singing during her shifts at the hospital and she was known for giving some of the best hugs.
In her younger years, Joan enjoyed doing ceramics with her friends. She was a passionate reader and she enjoyed watching movies and going on adventures with family and friends.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was "The Best Mom in the World," and she loved spending time with her family. She made it a point to talk to each of her six children on the phone every day. Joan loved the Lord and attended Tri-County Bible Church.
She is survived by her six children: Sandi (Daryl) Strohmeier, Carol (Norm) Williams, Jackie (Brian) Molter, Mark (Nora) Skinner, David (Barb) Skinner and Donald (Sally) Skinner; 24 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene; grandson Joshua Williams; great-grandson Christian Johns; son-in-law Rick Ames; her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
Friends are invited to visit with the family Thursday, Jan. 9 from 2-8 p.m. (CST) at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer, with Pastor Andy Majorins and Pastor Daniel Warren officiating.
Interment will follow at Weston Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Missions at Tri-County Bible Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Jan. 10, 2020