Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Lintner. View Sign

John M. Lintner, 95, of Frankfort, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019.

He was born December 10, 1923 in Rensselaer, Indiana, to John R. & Madelene C. (Sayler) Lintner. He married Francine A. Anderson on January 4 1948 in Rensselaer and she survives.

Mr. Lintner was a 1942 graduate of Rensselaer High School, where he was co-captain of the football team his senior year. He grew up in Rensselaer and also lived in Goodland, Lafayette, Huntington, Noblesville, Winchester and Anderson before moving to Frankfort in December of 1985.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 1943-1946 with the Company C 652nd Tank Destroyer Battalion. He was store manager and worked for the A & P Tea Company, was store manager and supervisor for Village Pantry and also worked in the produce department at the Marsh Supermarket in Frankfort. He was a member of the Community Christian Church and The American Legion. John enjoyed fishing and in his younger days was an avid arrowhead hunter.

He is survived by his wife, Francine A. Lintner of Frankfort; daughter Carla Jean (Robert) Crandall of Noblesville; three sisters, Sandra K. Schauer of Duluth, Minnesota, Claudia J. Witherington of Rensselaer and Shirley Martinbianco of Burton, Michigan; three brothers, Larry O. (Betty) Lintner of Rensselaer, Ronald G. (Betty) Lintner of Rensselaer and Michael H. Lintner of Rensselaer; four grandchildren, Robert L. (Paula) Crandall, J. Brent (Leslie) Crandall, Marcus L. (Amy) Crandall and Matthew D. (Summer) Lintner; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and step-father, Howard Speaks, John was preceded in death by a son, Stanley John Lintner on June 21, 2005, and sisters Beverly Wineno and Lillian L. Anderson and a brother, Daryl Lintner.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., EST, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral Celebration will be 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment with Military Rites will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens

Chapel of Faith Mausoleum in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Stanley John Lintner Memorial Preaching Scholarship Fund,

c/o Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Dr., Knoxville, TN 37998. Please visit John M. Lintner, 95, of Frankfort, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019.He was born December 10, 1923 in Rensselaer, Indiana, to John R. & Madelene C. (Sayler) Lintner. He married Francine A. Anderson on January 4 1948 in Rensselaer and she survives.Mr. Lintner was a 1942 graduate of Rensselaer High School, where he was co-captain of the football team his senior year. He grew up in Rensselaer and also lived in Goodland, Lafayette, Huntington, Noblesville, Winchester and Anderson before moving to Frankfort in December of 1985.A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 1943-1946 with the Company C 652nd Tank Destroyer Battalion. He was store manager and worked for the A & P Tea Company, was store manager and supervisor for Village Pantry and also worked in the produce department at the Marsh Supermarket in Frankfort. He was a member of the Community Christian Church and The American Legion. John enjoyed fishing and in his younger days was an avid arrowhead hunter.He is survived by his wife, Francine A. Lintner of Frankfort; daughter Carla Jean (Robert) Crandall of Noblesville; three sisters, Sandra K. Schauer of Duluth, Minnesota, Claudia J. Witherington of Rensselaer and Shirley Martinbianco of Burton, Michigan; three brothers, Larry O. (Betty) Lintner of Rensselaer, Ronald G. (Betty) Lintner of Rensselaer and Michael H. Lintner of Rensselaer; four grandchildren, Robert L. (Paula) Crandall, J. Brent (Leslie) Crandall, Marcus L. (Amy) Crandall and Matthew D. (Summer) Lintner; and 10 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents and step-father, Howard Speaks, John was preceded in death by a son, Stanley John Lintner on June 21, 2005, and sisters Beverly Wineno and Lillian L. Anderson and a brother, Daryl Lintner.Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., EST, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral Celebration will be 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment with Military Rites will follow in Tippecanoe Memory GardensChapel of Faith Mausoleum in West Lafayette, Indiana.Memorial donations may be made to Stanley John Lintner Memorial Preaching Scholarship Fund,c/o Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Dr., Knoxville, TN 37998. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com , where you may share a personal message with the family. Funeral Home Goodwin Funeral Home

200 S Main Street

Frankfort , IN 46041

(765) 654-5533 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close