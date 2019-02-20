Jonell Cotner, age 72, of Rensselaer passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Rensselaer Care Center. Jonell was a lifetime resident of Rensselaer.
The daughter of Albert and Alice (Phelps) Cotner, Jr., Jonell was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on December 10, 1946. She moved to Rensselaer with her family and attended Rensselaer schools.
Jonell had worked at both Iroquois Valley Apartments and Stone Crest Apartments in the janitorial department.
She enjoyed visiting with people and her greatest joys came from being with her loving family.
Surviving are her sister, Carol Williams of Frankfort, Indiana; brother, David (Debbie) Cotner of Rensselaer; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alice, and three brothers, Donald, Daryl and Charles.
Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 am at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer with Pastor Rick Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Feb. 20, 2019