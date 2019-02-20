Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonell Cotner. View Sign

Jonell Cotner, age 72, of Rensselaer passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Rensselaer Care Center. Jonell was a lifetime resident of Rensselaer.

The daughter of Albert and Alice (Phelps) Cotner, Jr., Jonell was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on December 10, 1946. She moved to Rensselaer with her family and attended Rensselaer schools.

Jonell had worked at both Iroquois Valley Apartments and Stone Crest Apartments in the janitorial department.

She enjoyed visiting with people and her greatest joys came from being with her loving family.

Surviving are her sister, Carol Williams of Frankfort, Indiana; brother, David (Debbie) Cotner of Rensselaer; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alice, and three brothers, Donald, Daryl and Charles.

Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 am at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer with Pastor Rick Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer.

Share memories and condolences at Jonell Cotner, age 72, of Rensselaer passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Rensselaer Care Center. Jonell was a lifetime resident of Rensselaer.The daughter of Albert and Alice (Phelps) Cotner, Jr., Jonell was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on December 10, 1946. She moved to Rensselaer with her family and attended Rensselaer schools.Jonell had worked at both Iroquois Valley Apartments and Stone Crest Apartments in the janitorial department.She enjoyed visiting with people and her greatest joys came from being with her loving family.Surviving are her sister, Carol Williams of Frankfort, Indiana; brother, David (Debbie) Cotner of Rensselaer; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alice, and three brothers, Donald, Daryl and Charles.Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 am at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer with Pastor Rick Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer.Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com Funeral Home Jackson Funeral Chapel

250 N Mckinley Ave

Rensselaer , IN 47978

(219) 866-5123 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close