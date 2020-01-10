Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5123
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Chamberlain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph K. Chamberlain


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph K. Chamberlain Obituary
Joseph K. Chamberlain
Joseph K. Chamberlain, 59, Rensselaer, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Joseph was born Jan. 15, 1960, in Rensselaer, the son of Donald Hufty and Dorothy Margaret (Williams) Chamberlain. On July 2, 1983, in Rensselaer, Joe was married to Theresa Hopkins who survives.
Joe resided in Rensselaer for the past 35 years, formerly living in Morocco. He was a 1978 graduate of North Newton High School.
He was retired from farming, having worked for various local farming operations. Joe had also worked at the grain elevator at Pleasant Ridge and the former PMA hog market.
He was a member of the Morocco United Methodist Church and a former member of the Rensselaer Moose Lodge #2272. Joe enjoyed gardening, cooking and making sun pickles. Joe was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving with his loving wife, Theresa, are their children, Brandie Garrison and Joseph K. Chamberlain, both of Rensselaer, and Damon (Mindy) Chamberlain, Morocco; nine grandchildren: Peyton, Thomas, Isaiah, Joseph III, Jacob, Dreygan, Isabell, Leevi and Adam; his siblings, Mona (Melvin) Malin, Indianapolis, Janet (Steve) Burton, Kentland, and James (Pam) Chamberlain, Fair Oaks; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Friends may call the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel with Pastor John Hostetter officiating.
Cremation will follow.
Memorials may be made to the Jasper County 4-H program through the Jasper County Extension Office in Rensselaer, or to the Rensselaer FFA Chapter at Rensselaer Central High School.
Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -