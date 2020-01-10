|
|
Joseph K. Chamberlain
Joseph K. Chamberlain, 59, Rensselaer, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Joseph was born Jan. 15, 1960, in Rensselaer, the son of Donald Hufty and Dorothy Margaret (Williams) Chamberlain. On July 2, 1983, in Rensselaer, Joe was married to Theresa Hopkins who survives.
Joe resided in Rensselaer for the past 35 years, formerly living in Morocco. He was a 1978 graduate of North Newton High School.
He was retired from farming, having worked for various local farming operations. Joe had also worked at the grain elevator at Pleasant Ridge and the former PMA hog market.
He was a member of the Morocco United Methodist Church and a former member of the Rensselaer Moose Lodge #2272. Joe enjoyed gardening, cooking and making sun pickles. Joe was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving with his loving wife, Theresa, are their children, Brandie Garrison and Joseph K. Chamberlain, both of Rensselaer, and Damon (Mindy) Chamberlain, Morocco; nine grandchildren: Peyton, Thomas, Isaiah, Joseph III, Jacob, Dreygan, Isabell, Leevi and Adam; his siblings, Mona (Melvin) Malin, Indianapolis, Janet (Steve) Burton, Kentland, and James (Pam) Chamberlain, Fair Oaks; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Friends may call the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel with Pastor John Hostetter officiating.
Cremation will follow.
Memorials may be made to the Jasper County 4-H program through the Jasper County Extension Office in Rensselaer, or to the Rensselaer FFA Chapter at Rensselaer Central High School.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Jan. 10, 2020