Joseph P. "Joe" Klaus, 78, of Remington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home.



He was born February 4, 1941 in Rensselaer, Indiana, to the late Joseph F. and Ilo E. (Jordan) Klaus. Joe was a 1959 graduate of Rensselaer High School and attended St. Joseph College for a semester.



Joe proudly served in the United States Army from 1962 until his honorable discharge in 1965 during the Cuban Missile Crisis as a Missile Technician. His marriage was to Catherine "Kate" Coffey on June 27, 1964 at St. Simon the Apostle of Indianapolis; she survives.



Joe was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, past president of Young Farmers, member and served as Treasurer of the Jasper County Retired Iron Club, and was an Allis-Chalmers Tractor enthusiast. He was also Indiana Polled Dorset Association Breed Manager for the Indiana State Fair from 1991 until 1992.



Joe was self-employed, running his own truck and farm for most of his life. He also thoroughly enjoyed driving the team bus for St. Joseph College athletic teams allowing him to travel throughout the country.



In his spare time, Joe was an avid reader, enjoyed discussing politics and writing, refurbishing tractors, sharing hobbies with his grandchildren, and the 2 O'clock Coffee Club at McDonalds.



Surviving with his wife Katie are their children, Chris Klaus of Remington, Joe Jr. (wife: Christy) Klaus of Remington, Carol (husband: Kevin) Junk of McCordsville, Indiana, Steve (wife: Amanda) Klaus of Hamilton, OH, and Melinda (husband: Rex) Adams of Remington. Siblings, Bill (wife: Char) Klaus of Grand Blanc, MI, Rose Nesius of Rensselaer, and Trish (husband: Dale) Hamacher of Surprise, AZ. Grandchildren, Kaitlyn Klaus, Patrick Klaus (wife: Aspen), Eric (wife: Nicole) Junk, Adam Klaus, Erin (husband: Alex) Yaggie, Brian (wife: Kristina) Junk, Cassie Klaus (fiancé: Tyler Marshino), Melissa Junk, Charlie Adams, Marianne Adams, and Grace Adams. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Lilly Anna Belle Junk, Beau Walker Yaggie, and coming soon, Cora Avery Klaus.



Friends may call from 4-8 PM (EST) Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington. Funeral Mass 11 AM (EST) Friday, April 12, 2019 also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Eulogy beginning at 10:45 AM (EST). Fr. Paul Hudson to officiate. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Remington.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Jasper County Fair to benefit the Sheep Barn.



9 W North St

Remington , IN 47977

