Joseph "Joe" P. Nesius, age 70, of Remington, Indiana passed away at his home on Friday, November 29, 2019. Joseph was born in Gary, Indiana on March 17, 1949, the son of Paul J. Nesius and Beulah Mae (nee Whorrall) Nesius.
Joe was a lifetime resident of Remington, receiving an Associates Degree from ITT Tech.
Joe was a professional magician and owned and operated Remington Lanes Bowling Alley. He was a member of the NRA and an avid pool player.
Joe was a member of the Faith Christian Tabernacle Church of Remington.
Surviving are his children, Justin (Amber) Nesius and Ashlea Nesius, both of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; a brother, Bob Nesius of Rensselaer; and sister Janet (Harold) Kohley of Rensselaer. Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may visit with the family at the Faith Christian Tabernacle Church on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 1-4 p.m., CST. Memorial services for Joe will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. CST at the Faith Christian Tabernacle located at 4911 W. CR 1100 S., Rensselaer, with Dr. James Blanchard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the family.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Dec. 4, 2019