Joyce Hiner Roeschlein, age 75, of Rensselaer passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Franciscan Health Rensselaer. Joyce was born February 14, 1944, in Mays, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lois (Trowbridge) Hiner.

A 1962 graduate of Mays High School, Joyce received her Bachelor of Science and her Masters Degree from Ball State University.

Joyce moved to Rensselaer in 1966 where she began a teaching career with the Rensselaer Central Schools, teaching Home Economics. She retired from the Rensselaer Middle School after 35 years of teaching.

On June 30, 1984, in Lafayette, Indiana Joyce married the love of her life, William "Bill" Roeschlein, who survives.

Joyce loved to discover new places and traveling, especially enjoying trips to The Exuma's in the Bahamas. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends and family. Joyce was a member of Psi Iota Xi sorority where she was a past charter member, a member of the Indiana State Teacher's Association and a former member of the Tall Club. Joyce was a member of the Center Christian Church in Mays, Indiana.

Surviving with her loving husband Bill are two step-children, Katie (Jonathan) Werner of Winter Springs, Florida, and Neal (Sara Beth) Roeschlein of Alexandria, Virginia; step-grandchildren Haley and Sadie Werner and Nathan and Samuel Roeschlein; one brother, Byron Hiner of Rushville, Indiana; two nephews, David Hiner of Mays, Indiana and Michael Hiner of New Britain, Pennsylvania; one great-niece, Lindsey Hiner; and great-nephew, Shawn Hiner, both of New Britain, Pennsylvania. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Maxine Hiner.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m., CST, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Embers, 230 W. Washington Street, Rensselaer.

Memorials may be made to the Jasper County Retired Teachers Association via the Jasper-Newton Foundation, P.O. Box 295, Rensselaer, IN 47978 .

Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer is assisting the family. Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com Funeral Home Jackson Funeral Chapel

250 N Mckinley Ave

Rensselaer , IN 47978

