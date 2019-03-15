Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence J. "Larry" Kabela. View Sign

Lawrence J. "Larry" Kabela, age 78, of Rensselaer, passed away Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Rensselaer Care Center. Larry was born on April 24, 1940 in Solon Iowa son of Otto and Agnes (Buckmayer) Kabela.

Larry grew up in Iowa and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Iowa State University. On March 6, 1965, Larry married Susie Clemons at the Gilliam Township Baptist Church.

Larry worked for USDA as a Federal Meat Inspector for 37 years. While working for the USDA he and his family lived in many locations around the United States. After retirement he worked as a greeter for Walmart for a short period.

Larry was a good Christian man and husband and father. He loved to help people out and was a praying man that loved his Lord with all his heart. He never failed to watch John Hagge every Sunday and enjoyed watching sport events on television. Also he enjoyed feeding the birds, rabbits and the squirrels at his home. Larry truly enjoyed going to Anytime Fitness in Rensselaer.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susie, and one son Allen Kabela (wife Nathalie). Also surviving is one sister, Darlene Brant and two brothers, Robert and Don Kabela He also leaves behind special niece Tammy "T.J." Brown and great niece Kelli Hurlbert. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Paul Kabela.

Larry will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, North Judson and a small private family service will be held at his request.

