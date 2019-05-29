Leon Biggs, age 82, of Rensselaer and most recently of Brook, passed away at George Ade Healthcare, Brook, Indiana on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Leon was born in 1936 in Rensselaer, Indiana, to Elmer Earl and Virginia Irene (nee Thomas) Biggs. He was raised in the Rensselaer area and attended Rensselaer schools.
Leon was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was the owner and operator of Biggs Catfish Farm in Rensselaer for several years. Leon had also been employed as a truck driver.
Leon was a past member of the Teamsters. He was a generous man and a hard worker who always enjoyed life to it's fullest. Leon was someone who was always giving, and a fun and quirky kind of guy. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with friends and family.
Surviving is his daughter, Susan Biggs of Columbia City, Indiana; grandson Christopher (Lindsey) Biggs if Techumseh, Michigan; his siblings, Howard Biggs of Sulpher Springs, Arkansas, Clara (Rick) Carver of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Alma Molenaar of Rensselaer, Indana and Earl Biggs of Leesburg, Alabama; along with many nieces and nephews.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Virginia, two brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer with military rites. The Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the National Rifle Association or your favorite veteran's organization.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on May 29, 2019