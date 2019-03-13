Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Levi Obadiah Hitchings. View Sign

Levi Obadiah Hitchings, two-year-old son of Nickolas C. and Danielle (Fleming) Hitchings of Rensselaer, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Franciscan Health Rensselaer.

Levi was born in Lafayette, Indiana on January 12, 2017.

He was a playful and loving little boy who made those around him smile, especially his sister and brother. Levi loved playing with super hero's and his daddy was his favorite hero of all.

Surviving with Nick and Dani are his sister, Emreigh, and brother, Cohen. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Diane and David Ziese and David and Kris Fleming; paternal grandparents, Suzi and Rod Klingler and Mike and Lisa Hitchings; maternal great-grandparents Laura and George Golden, Larry C. Fleming and Paul Leipert; paternal great-grandparents Dan and Peg Bilyeu and Melvin and Mary Hitchings; paternal great-great grandmother, Norma

Lawson and great-great grandfather, Dale Anderson along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Levi was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Lois Phegley.

Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer, with Rev. Kennin

Memorials may be made to The Benefit of Levi Hitchings at Kentland Bank, DeMotte State Bank, First Merchants Bank and 5th Third Bank where benefit accounts are established.

Share memories and condolences at Levi Obadiah Hitchings, two-year-old son of Nickolas C. and Danielle (Fleming) Hitchings of Rensselaer, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Franciscan Health Rensselaer.Levi was born in Lafayette, Indiana on January 12, 2017.He was a playful and loving little boy who made those around him smile, especially his sister and brother. Levi loved playing with super hero's and his daddy was his favorite hero of all.Surviving with Nick and Dani are his sister, Emreigh, and brother, Cohen. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Diane and David Ziese and David and Kris Fleming; paternal grandparents, Suzi and Rod Klingler and Mike and Lisa Hitchings; maternal great-grandparents Laura and George Golden, Larry C. Fleming and Paul Leipert; paternal great-grandparents Dan and Peg Bilyeu and Melvin and Mary Hitchings; paternal great-great grandmother, NormaLawson and great-great grandfather, Dale Anderson along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.Levi was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Lois Phegley.Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer, with Rev. Kennin Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Crockett Cemetery in Rensselaer.Memorials may be made to The Benefit of Levi Hitchings at Kentland Bank, DeMotte State Bank, First Merchants Bank and 5th Third Bank where benefit accounts are established.Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com Funeral Home Jackson Funeral Chapel

250 N Mckinley Ave

Rensselaer , IN 47978

(219) 866-5123 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close