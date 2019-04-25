Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia L. (Neal) Marker. View Sign Service Information Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home 9 W North St Remington , IN 47977 (219)-261-2177 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home 9 W North St Remington , IN 47977 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home 9 W North St Remington , IN 47977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia L. (Neal) Marker, 89 of Lafayette, formerly of Remington, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born December 26, 1929 in Lafayette to the late Fred and Madge (Mason) Neal. Marcia was a graduate of Remington High School.

She graduated from Lafayette Art School and spent some time working as a commercial artist before she married Thomas P. Marker on December 8, 1951; he preceded her in death on December 28, 2006.

She was a long time member of the Remington First Christian Church. Marcia and her husband owned and operated Tom-Mar Interiors of Lafayette for over 40 years until their retirement.

Marcia loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and especially her many dogs over the years. She also enjoyed sewing, oil painting, gardening, and romance novels. One of her favorite pastimes was lunch more than a few times a week with the wonderful people at The Downtowner restaurant.

She is survived by two children, Mark (wife: Maura) Marker of La Grange, Illinois, and Sheri (husband: Mike) Marker-Bednarz of Palos Hills, Illinois; and grandchildren Jeffrey (wife: Aimee) Marker, Patrick Marker, and Gregory (fiancé: Becca) Marker, Timothy Bednarz, and Christine Bednarz. Also surviving is a brother, Jay (wife: Sharon) Neal of Indianapolis and their children, Craig, Kevin, and Randy.

Marcia is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Friends may call from 12 p.m., EST, until the time of Funeral Service 1 p.m., EST, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington, with Rev. Paul Dyke to officiate. Interment will follow in Remington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marcia's name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

