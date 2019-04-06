Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Karen Craig. View Sign



Margaret Karen Craig, age 82, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away April 4, 2019 at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Karen was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 17, 1936, the daughter of C. Homer and Mercedes (Barr) Craig.She was a 1953 graduate of Freeport High School, Freeport, Pennsylvania. In 1964 Karen entered the Convent. She attended Penn State University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and later received her Doctorate from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer. Karen was a teacher at St. Joseph College, retiring in 1999.Karen was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer, Indiana.She loved to travel and had visited numerous countries, including Russia, Yugoslavia, several countries in Europe and many states in the U.S.Karen was an avid cat lover and cared dearly for them. She enjoyed gardening and loved to go camping with her dear friends the DeWees family. Karen kept herself mentally challenged by continuing to read, playing games and working puzzles.Surviving are two daughters, Sheri (Boyd) Michal and Rebecca (Jeffrey) Moe, both of Rensselaer, Indiana; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her brother, Terry (Nancy) Craig of Cooksburg, Pennsylvania, nieces Ann (Ron) Double and Heather Craig, nephews Peter Craig and Mark Craig and numerous great nieces and great nephews.Direct cremation will take place with a memorial mass to be held at a later date. Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer is honored to assist the family.Memorials are suggested to Friends of Jasper County Animal Shelter and mailed to the Jasper Newton Foundation, P.O. Box 295, Rensselaer, IN 47978 or by mailing them to the Jasper County Animal Shelter, 2430 W. Clark Street, Rensselaer, IN 47978.

