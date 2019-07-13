Marian B. Kauffman, age 89, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away peacefully at the Rensselaer Care Center on May 28, 2019 after a short illness.
Born in Mt. Ayr, Indiana on May 25, 1930, she attended the Mt. Ayr School. In her working years, Marian was employed as a home healthcare provider in and around Rensselaer where she lived for over sixty years. For a short time, Marian worked at the Burger King restaurant on Interstate 65. She said the best part of her job was talking with the customers.
Marian was a devoted member of the Burr Oak Church in Rensselaer, loved interacting with children and in general, making people laugh. She took enormous pride in her 'talking/musical stuffed animal' collection. Walking was her preferred mode of transportation around Rensselaer, until she was physically unable and then enlisted the Jasper County Community Center's transportation bus to get around. She enjoyed trips to Walmart, Clauss Bakery, Janet's Kitchen and other community establishments. She was an avid reader of the Rensselaer Republican newspaper and a frequent caller to the local radio station.
Marian leaves behind nieces, nephews (including greats and great/greats) that are profoundly grateful for the kindness and care of Marian that was extended by the Rensselaer community – from her family at Burr Oak Church, Jasper County Community Center, her Help at Home team, to her apartment manager, bank, and the local post office.
Marian was preceded in death by her mother, Edna G. (Lehman) Kauffman Yoder; father, William Kauffman; a sister, Evelyn (Kauffman) Weldy; and two brothers, Dale Kauffman and Don Kauffman.
Memorial services will be held at Burr Oak Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 am, with a brief graveside ceremony to follow.
The family is being assisted by the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer. See www.jacksonfuneral.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on July 13, 2019