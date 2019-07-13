Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian B. Kauffman. View Sign Service Information Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 (219)-866-5123 Memorial service 10:00 AM Burr Oak Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marian B. Kauffman, age 89, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away peacefully at the Rensselaer Care Center on May 28, 2019 after a short illness.

Born in Mt. Ayr, Indiana on May 25, 1930, she attended the Mt. Ayr School. In her working years, Marian was employed as a home healthcare provider in and around Rensselaer where she lived for over sixty years. For a short time, Marian worked at the Burger King restaurant on Interstate 65. She said the best part of her job was talking with the customers.

Marian was a devoted member of the Burr Oak Church in Rensselaer, loved interacting with children and in general, making people laugh. She took enormous pride in her 'talking/musical stuffed animal' collection. Walking was her preferred mode of transportation around Rensselaer, until she was physically unable and then enlisted the Jasper County Community Center's transportation bus to get around. She enjoyed trips to Walmart, Clauss Bakery, Janet's Kitchen and other community establishments. She was an avid reader of the Rensselaer Republican newspaper and a frequent caller to the local radio station.

Marian leaves behind nieces, nephews (including greats and great/greats) that are profoundly grateful for the kindness and care of Marian that was extended by the Rensselaer community – from her family at Burr Oak Church, Jasper County Community Center, her Help at Home team, to her apartment manager, bank, and the local post office.

Marian was preceded in death by her mother, Edna G. (Lehman) Kauffman Yoder; father, William Kauffman; a sister, Evelyn (Kauffman) Weldy; and two brothers, Dale Kauffman and Don Kauffman.

Memorial services will be held at Burr Oak Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 am, with a brief graveside ceremony to follow.

The family is being assisted by the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer. See Marian B. Kauffman, age 89, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away peacefully at the Rensselaer Care Center on May 28, 2019 after a short illness.Born in Mt. Ayr, Indiana on May 25, 1930, she attended the Mt. Ayr School. In her working years, Marian was employed as a home healthcare provider in and around Rensselaer where she lived for over sixty years. For a short time, Marian worked at the Burger King restaurant on Interstate 65. She said the best part of her job was talking with the customers.Marian was a devoted member of the Burr Oak Church in Rensselaer, loved interacting with children and in general, making people laugh. She took enormous pride in her 'talking/musical stuffed animal' collection. Walking was her preferred mode of transportation around Rensselaer, until she was physically unable and then enlisted the Jasper County Community Center's transportation bus to get around. She enjoyed trips to Walmart, Clauss Bakery, Janet's Kitchen and other community establishments. She was an avid reader of the Rensselaer Republican newspaper and a frequent caller to the local radio station.Marian leaves behind nieces, nephews (including greats and great/greats) that are profoundly grateful for the kindness and care of Marian that was extended by the Rensselaer community – from her family at Burr Oak Church, Jasper County Community Center, her Help at Home team, to her apartment manager, bank, and the local post office.Marian was preceded in death by her mother, Edna G. (Lehman) Kauffman Yoder; father, William Kauffman; a sister, Evelyn (Kauffman) Weldy; and two brothers, Dale Kauffman and Don Kauffman.Memorial services will be held at Burr Oak Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 am, with a brief graveside ceremony to follow.The family is being assisted by the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer. See www.jacksonfuneral.com to share memories and condolences. Published in the Rensselaer Republican on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close