Marjorie Delores Williamson, age 86, passed away October 18, 2019, at home with her husband and daughter.
She was born December 27, 1932 in Rensselaer Indiana to Robert and Elizabeth Anderson. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Bobby and Jim, and son Randy Williamson.
Marjorie is survived by Wayne Williamson, her husband of 67 years; her daughter Sheri Williamson of Senoia; her daughter-in-law Toleiha; grandsons, Travis (Erin), Shane, Lance (Lauren), Jared (Natasha); and 9 great-grandchildren all in Florida; sisters, Jean Jordan and Marilyn Riley; and sisters in law, Delores Anderson and Ellen Anderson all in Indiana; many nieces and nephews and some very wonderful friends and church family.
She was a member of Sharpsburg Baptist Church and faithfully attended until her health declined. Throughout her life Marjorie took great joy from her hobbies including sewing, cooking, bird watching and she was an avid sports fan. Even after her health declined, nothing stopped her from spending many hours cheering on her favorite sports teams in baseball, football and basketball.
The service celebrating the life Marjorie lived, will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sharpsburg Baptist Church 6413 GA Highway 54, in Sharpsburg, with Dr. Watson Mills and Dr. Wallace McAbee officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Sharpsburg Baptist Church Building Fund P.O Box 127 Sharpsburg GA 30277.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Oct. 24, 2019