

Martha Katherine "Kay" Post, age 95, of DeMotte, Indiana passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village in DeMotte. Kay was born on May 30, 1924, in Lafayette, IN the daughter of Dick and Margaret (Hanstra) DeYoung, both deceased.



Kay married Lawrence H. Post on June 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death on August 30, 2011. Kay was co-owner of DeYoung Plumbing in Rensselaer where she was the office manager for 30 years retiring in 1989. She was a homemaker and housewife and a member of Immanuel United Reformed Church. She served for 50 years as church organist and pianist at several churches.



Kay is survived by her loving children: Steve (Barb) Post, Phil (Jean) Post, Judi Meister, Connie (Larry) Wildey and Carol (Jim) Rockwall; 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.



Kay is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers, John and Bob DeYoung and a grandson Billy Wierenga.



Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Immanuel United Reformed Church. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel United Reformed Church with Pastor Roberto Rossi officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the DeMotte Christian School Music Department. To share a memory with the Post family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com Published in the Rensselaer Republican on July 20, 2019