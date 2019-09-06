|
Mary Anthony, 77, of Lafayette and formerly of Rensselaer, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
She is survived by her children Billy, Glenn and Lynn and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, and children Calvin, James and Debra.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 6 from 2-3 p.m., CST. at the Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 604 E. Commercial Avenue in Lowell. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Orchard Grove Cemetery. See www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 6, 2019