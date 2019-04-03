|
Mary Catherine Fisher, 93, of Rensselaer, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at The Hospice Care Center in Elkhart. Mary was born May 7, 1925 in Troy, Ohio. She was the daughter of Otho and Nell (Smyth) Conard. Mary attended Concord schools.
Mary enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards with family and friends. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Rensselaer.
Her marriage was in Ohio to Hershel Cam Fisher who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Pamela (Duane) Nelson of Rensselaer, Indiana and Brenda (Jim) Whitlow of Elkhart, Indiana, thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Hershel, three son's, Edward, Melvin and Rick Fisher, a daughter, Melody Andruch, one sister and four brothers.
Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Friday, April 5, 2019 from
9-11 a.m. Funeral services will follow on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer, with Pastor John Hostetter officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Kankakee, Illinois.
Memorials are suggested to Franciscan Hospice, 1415 Salem Street, Suite 202, Lafayette, IN 47904.
See www.jacksonfuneral.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5123
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Apr. 3, 2019