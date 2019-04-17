Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Hurd. View Sign



Mary Elizabeth Hurd, age 85, of Rensselaer, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019. Mary was born on May 20, 1933, in Castlewood, Virginia, the daughter of Joseph Harvey and Carrie Dell (Meade).

Mary was raised in Castlewood. On April 11, 1953, in Castlewood, Virginia, Mary married Emmett Edward Hurd who survives. Mary and Emmett moved to Rensselaer in 1964.

A homemaker, Mary loved working in her vegetable and flower garden, always having plenty of tomatoes to give away. Mary cherished being with her children and family, and for her, those were the happiest of times.

Surviving is her beloved pet dog, Toby; her loving husband Emmett; their children, Deborah (Rick), of Winamac, Indiana, Jack of Goodland, Indiana, Dianna (Steve) of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Jim (Tami) of Rensselaer, Indiana; ten grandchildren, DaRick (Melissa), Kim (Aaron), Travis, Jackie (Joe), Ronnie, Brooke, Charity, Ryan (Brandi), Robert (Carlin) and Drake; several great-grandchildren; and her brother, Alfred (Mary) of Bristol, Virginia.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Carrie, a daughter Elizabeth, one sister and two brothers.

Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services for Mary will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer with Pastor Kenin

