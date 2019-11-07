|
Mary Frances Courtney, age 92, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at George Ade Memorial Healthcare in Brook, Indiana. Mary had been a longtime resident of Rensselaer.
On July 30, 1927, Mary was born in Elwood, Indiana to Vernie Monroe and Nellie B. (nee Nebb) Robertson. She was raised in Elwood, graduating from Wendell L. Wilkie High School with the class of 1945.
Mary and Russell George Courtney were married on June 2, 1951, in Elwood, Indiana. They moved to Rensselaer, Indiana in 1954.
Mary was a homemaker and took great joy in raising the family. She enjoyed cooking and loved to bake goodies, especially for the grandchildren. Mary was a member of the Jasper County Harmony Homemakers Home Ec Club for over thirty years.
Surviving is her loving family, son, Jeffrey (wife Jovita) Courtney of Rensselaer, IN, daughter, Jane (husband Greg) Bailey of Warsaw, IN, and son, Jay (wife Beth) Courtney of Lombard, IL along with seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Vernie and Nellie Robertson, her husband, Russell Courtney who passed away August 27, 1987, an infant son, Jon Kevin Courtney, four brothers and one sister.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer with burial at Weston Cemetery. Memorials for Mary are suggested to Smile Train, 633 3rd Ave, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Nov. 7, 2019