Melanie (Sue) Whited Conley was born on June 18, 1955. She passed away due to complications from cancer on May 4, 2019 with her family at her side.

The world today does not make sense without Susie in it. Her family and friends are trying to figure out how to deal with this giant hole left behind. There was no one quite like Sue.

A voracious reader, Sue could devour a book in a sitting. If you ever saw Susie smile, you understand what it means to see someone smile with their eyes. If you ever needed a song, Sue always had just the right one. If you needed a hug, she gave the best ones. If you needed advice, you could count on Sue for sage wisdom. Need a laugh? She had a joke for that. She made the best gin and tonic in the region. Sue had a way with words; her stories could transport you. She loved exploring, so geocaching was a natural hobby. An explorer, writer, singer, philosopher, comedienne... Sue was all of these things. But her most important roles were that of mother and grandmother. Sue adored her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing mom, but she truly lived to be a grandma. She seemed to age in reverse when she became a grandma. She fought cancer fiercely just to have more time with them. She loved tea parties and digging in the dirt with her grandkids. She truly did live for her family. When her battle was the most difficult, she drew strength and will from them.

Susie leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Russell; sons: Ben (Alesia Dobson) and Shane (Sylvia) and daughter: Kristy (Dan) Wireman, grandchildren: Angel, Corey, Alex, Melanie, Myah, Braylen, Addisyn and Isabella and great-grandchildren: Luke will cherish the memories they made with Mamaw and rely on family to pass on stories, in Sue fashion. Also surviving are brothers: Ted (Verna) Whited, Rick Whited and sister: Laura Whited, along with many nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Mick Whited.

We can only assume that Susie is having coffee with those who have passed before her.

Obituary written by the family.

