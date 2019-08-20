|
Michael E. James of Rensselaer, Indiana, stepped into the arms of Jesus on August 17, 2019, at Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point, Indiana with his family surrounding him. He was born in Gary, Indiana on September 24, 1955.
He grew up in Hammond, Indiana and spent his high school days in Cedar Lake, Indiana where he graduated at Hanover Central High School.
On November 2, 1974, he married the love of his life, Glenda Davis. He walked with God just 3 days short of 56 years. He worked for Conrail Railroad and Northfolk Southern Railroad for 39 years and a member of the Brotherhood of Signalmen Local #68.
He and his dad, Vernon B. James, founded the Apostolic Faith Assembly Pentecostal Church of Mount Ayr, Indiana 21 years ago.
He also served as secretary/treasurer for the Illinois District Assemblies of the Lord Jesus Christ for 11 years.
He loved to laugh and have a good time. He held his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren close to his heart also. He was thrilled that they also chose to live for Jesus. There was nothing that he wouldn't do for anyone that he was able to do.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Vernon James and Ruth Ann James.
Surviving are his wife, Glenda James, son-in law Rev. James Vest, daughter Angela M. Vest, granddaughter, Hannah Vest, grandson Jaron Vest, sister Deborah Stickler (Glen), step-mother Donna James, aunts, cousins, nephews and great nieces and nephew.
Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 3-7 p.m., CST. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Apostolic Faith Assembly Pentecostal Church of Mount Ayr, Indiana, with Pastor Glen Stickler officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rensselaer Indiana.
Memorials are suggested to the Apostolic Faith Assembly Pentecostal Church or to the family.
Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Aug. 20, 2019