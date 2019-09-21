|
Michael Lee "Mike" Elston (aka Elmo or Chief Renegade), 63, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Rensselaer.
Mike was born on September 23, 1955 in Rensselaer to the late Arnold W. and Shirley Lee Wilkens Elston. He was a 1973 graduate of West Central High School in Francesville. Mike was a lead man welder at Talbert Manufacturing where he had worked for 41 years. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local #6982 and Jasper County ABATE.
Mike enjoyed bowling, riding motorcycles and fishing. He was proud of his Native American heritage and collected Native American memorabilia. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Cubs baseball, Bears and Colts football and NASCAR. Mike loved cookouts and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include companion Stella S. Liming Fish, Crawfordsville; sister Sandy K. Whitcomb, Goodland; brothers Steve (Reme) Elston, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Brad (Brenda) Elston, Medaryville, Scott (Claudia) Elston, Francesville and Bob (Cathy) Elston, Francesville; several nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins; step-daughters Cristina Ziese, Rensselaer and Sarah Holder, Indianapolis; step-son Michael Fouts, Lafayette; granddaughter Serenity Holder, Indianapolis; and grandson Calvin Holder, Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold W. and Shirley Lee Wilkens Elston; step-mother Judith Overman Elston; and brother-in-law Charles "Butch" Whitcomb.
Visitation was held Friday, September 20, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville.
Funeral Services were held Friday, September 20, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, with Pastor Paul Dyke officiating.
Burial took place at Victor Chapel Cemetery in Star City, Indiana.
Memorial Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or ABATE or to the family.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 21, 2019