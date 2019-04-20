Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Burdell "Mr. Bee" Ownbey. View Sign



Norman Burdell "Mr. Bee" Ownbey, age 96, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on April 2, 2019, at Westview Nursing and Rehab in Bedford, Indiana.He was born January 4, 1923, in Grant Park, Illinois, to Jesse Bouden "JB" and Ella Winona (Fulleton) Ownbey.Mr. Bee grew up in Goodland, Indiana, and graduated from high school there in 1941. He married Edythe Muir in 1943 and three children were born to this marriage. He married Carol-Kleist Newsom in March of 1980.He loved photography and was nurtured by a high school teacher and took pictures his whole life. Before making photography his life's work, he worked for Arbor Acres Poultry Farm and Peterson Breeding Farm. He became a full-time photographer when he joined Interstate Studios, taking thousands of pictures over the years. He also did wedding photography and portraits.Mr. Bee was involved in several mission trips to the Caribbean area. He was also a HAM radio enthusiast with the call WA9BOE. He enjoyed going to HAM Fest and yard sales.He is preceded in death by his parents and his only brother, Ivan Lowell "Shorty" Ownbey. He is survived by his wife, Carol; a daughter, Linda (Barry) Smith of Odessa, Texas; a son, Randall "Randy" of Rensselaer; a daughter, Karen (Ron) Fallowfield of Poseyville, Indiana; six grandchildren: Brian (Jennifer) Smith and Gregory Smith of Texas, Rebecca (Rodney) Shephard, Jeremy (Jennifer) Brock, Sara (Michael) Hite and Joshua (Melanie) Brock; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson, Hudson, all of Indiana; and one nephew.We wish to thank the nurses and staff at Westview Nursing and Rehab for their loving care of Mr. Bee and his wife, Mrs. Bee.He had a wonderful sense of humor. We will always remember his quick wit and wonderful smile. He will be lovingly missed by us all.The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations in his memory to Alzheimer's Research or IU School of Medicine in Indianapolis. Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Apr. 20, 2019

