She was born on July 26, 1917 in DeMotte, Indiana, to the Late William (Etta Abbring) Orsburn. Pansy was a 1934 graduate of Fair Oaks High School. She also attended the Central Normal College.

She taught for 28 years, in DeMotte, Fair Oaks and Thayer. Pansy was a member of the American Reformed Church, the Womans Group, the ISTA and NEA. She enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, fishing and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene "Gene" Hanford, siblings Paul, Bill, and Ruth and granddaughter Heather Hanford. She is survived by children Gene (Sue) Hanford, Harry (Roxanna) Hanford and Sandy Rahmoeller, as well as 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A visitation for Pansy will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the Frazier Funeral Home Chapel 621 S. Halleck Street in DeMotte, Indiana 46310. A funeral service will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Troy Nannenga officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Cemetery.

