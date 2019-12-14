Home

Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5123
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
Burial
Following Services
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Rensselaer, IN
Patricia Eunice Swan


1927 - 2019
Patricia Eunice Swan Obituary
Patricia Eunice Swan, age 92, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away December 12, 2019 at Franciscan Health, Rensselaer.
Patricia was born in Concord Township, Iroquois County, Illinois, on March 16, 1927, the daughter of William Edward and Dorothy Mae (Hedger) Dulin.  She was a 1945 graduate of Donovan Township High School.
Patricia was a homemaker and had been employed as a factory laborer. She loved traveling and going camping and took great joy in gardening. Patricia was affiliated with the Methodist faith.
On June 19, 1976, in Brook, Indiana, Patricia married Robert Dean Swan.
Surviving are two children, Doris (Vernon Jr.) Hammersley and Steve Taylor, both of Rensselaer, Indiana; a stepson, Don (Deb) Swan of Brook, Indiana; and nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
  Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Dulin; her husband, Robert Dean Swan, who passed away December 18, 2004; two children, Lee (Shirley) Fegett and Marjorie (Michael) Jones; two stepchildren, one grandchild, one step-grandchild; and two sisters.
Friends will be received by the family on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., CST, at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer.  Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., CST, on Monday at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer, with Pastor John Hostetter officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Rensselaer. 
Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Dec. 14, 2019
