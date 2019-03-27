Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia L. (Geren) Froman. View Sign

Patricia L. Froman, 64, of Rensselaer, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Franciscan Health Rensselaer. She was born in Rensselaer on March 30, 1954 to the late John and Nadine (Conley) Geren. She was a graduate of Rensselaer Central High School.



Patricia loved cooking and enjoyed teaching her family how to cook. She worked as a cook at several local restaurants, including Grandma's Kitchen, Devon's Family Restaurant, and Peppins. Everyone she worked with called her "Mom".



She was a big Beatles fan and enjoyed singing along to their music as loud as she could. She was an avid reader and enjoyed being outdoors and playing croquet. Most of all, Patricia cherished spending time with her family. She loved being a mom and grandma.



Patricia is survived by one son, Dave Hamer (Charli Hicks) of Wolcott; two daughters, Rebecca Hamer (Jamie) of Lebanon, IN and Rachel Rice (Dustin "Kyle") of Cayuga, IN; one brother, David Geren (Kathy); one sister, Marsha Carter (John) of Remington; ex-husband Bill Froman; and seven grandchildren: Izzabelle, Kayleb, Robby, Ethan, JoJo, Grayson, and Roselynn.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, John Hamer; and one sister, Cheryl Geren.



Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. (CDT) at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 4 p.m. (CDT) with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Steinke Funeral Home

403 N Front St

Rensselaer , IN 47978

