Steinke Funeral Home
101 E Beaver St
Morocco, IN 47963
(219) 866-5151
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
1940 - 2019
Peggy Lynn Lindlow Obituary
Peggy Lynn Lindlow, 79, of Morocco, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born in Rensselaer on January 8, 1940 to the late Darrell (Bud) Sellers and Juanita (McClatchey) Sellers.
She graduated from Morocco High School. On December 19, 1959, in Morocco, she married David Lindlow.
Peggy attended Hammond School of Cosmetology. She owned and operated Peg's Beauty Shop for 3 years. After raising her boys, she worked several years at the Rensselaer Care Center. Peggy attended United Church of Morocco. Through the years, she enjoyed spending time with her mother, shopping and vacationing with family.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, David Lindlow; three boys: Rick (Deanna), Steve, and Jeff (Melinda); and 4 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. (CDT) at Steinke Funeral Home of Morocco. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. (CDT) at Steinke Funeral Home of Morocco, with Pastor Patrick Gutwein officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Morocco.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 20, 2019
