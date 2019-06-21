Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Giesler. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM St. Lawrence Catholic Church Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St. Lawrence Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Giesler, 87, of Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East Hospital.

She was born March 5, 1932 in Loogootee, Indiana, to the late Michael Eugene and Mary Genevieve (Greenwell) Bullock. She was a graduate of St. John's High School in Loogootee.

On September 30, 1950, she married Charles Giesler in Loogootee. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2007.

Rita worked for Landis & Gyr for 24 years. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of St. Lawrence quilting club and America's quilting club. She also enjoyed traveling and gardening.

She is survived be her children: Debbie (Tom) Million of Lafayette, Lisa (Jim) Wilbur of Elettsville, Charles "Chuck" Giesler of Crawfordsville, Brian (Jayne) Giesler and Michael Giesler, both of Lafayette; siblings: Martha (Glenn) Fitzmaurice of Dayton, Indiana, and Kathy (Butch) Corbin of West Point. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, son Gary, brothers Tom and Jerry Bullock and sisters Joyce

Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., EST, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Eric Underwood. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to service. Inurnment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Rensselaer Republican on June 21, 2019

