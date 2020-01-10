|
Robert D. Rude
Robert Delos Rude, 86, Rensselaer, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Robert was born Oct. 23, 1933, in Rensselaer, the son of Howard and Anna (Sullivan) Rude. He was a lifetime resident and attended Rensselaer schools. On Dec. 30, 1960, in Rensselaer, Robert married Jean Prater, who survives.
Robert served with the US Army from July 27, 1955 to May 3, 1957. He was honorably discharged from the Army Reserve on June 30, 1963.
He was retired in 1993 from the U.S. Postal Service, where he was employed for 30 years in the maintenance department.
Robert enjoyed being outdoors and spending time tending to his yard. He also enjoyed traveling and gambling in Las Vegas. Robert was a member of the American Legion Post 29 in Rensselaer.
Surviving, with his loving wife, Jean, are two children Kay (Charles) Stone, Wheatfield, and Lori Andrews, Rensselaer; one grandson, Jeffrey Scott Stone, Ohio; and his sister, Frances Kilcrease, Hebron.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Anna; a granddaughter, Lisa Stone; four sisters; and one brother.
Friends may call Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Jackson Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Mark Warran officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Rensselaer.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer, or to Friends of the Jasper County Animal Shelter in Rensselaer.
Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Jan. 10, 2020